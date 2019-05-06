A Saskatoon mother is breaking down barriers for those living with disabilities.

Shannon Hill created an in-home business called 4 U Box and her 18-year-old son Colby Danneberg was her first hire.

He was diagnosed with autism when he was seven.

With the help of a behaviour technician and his mom, Colby puts together carefully curated items, bundles them up and ships them to the clients.

“Self-confidence, I mean he’s just so proud of himself,” Hill said.

Hill started the business as a way to provide Colby with meaningful employment.

“He expressed interest in having a job. There are just not a lot of opportunities out there for people who have autism or any other kinds of disabilities.”

The different boxes range from a wedding box to a mommy box. They’re made with local products and are meant to be given to loved ones.

Hill hopes to expand the business so other people with cognitive developmental difficulties can find employment.

“This is a straight-up entrepreneurship, this is not a charity,” Hill said.

Hill stressed 4 U Box is a viable, self-sustaining business where people can work, without having to rely on charity.