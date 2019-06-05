A seven-year-old boy is steering donations towards diabetes research.

Tucker Toner has spent the last year raising a steer to sell at an auction in Kerrobert, with plans to donate all the proceeds to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

“I want the cure a lot,” he told CTV News before the auction on Wednesday.

Tucker was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes last year.

“I was shocked. I had no idea what symptoms were or anything. It didn't even cross my radar that it could have been diabetes,” said Lori Robinson, Tucker’s mom.

Since the diagnosis, Tucker has fundraised $18,000 through agriculture events and family donations.

“It feels pretty good because he’s not just thinking of himself, he’s thinking of others and wants to give back,” said Cody Toner, Tucker’s dad.

“He’s a pretty selfless little guy,” his mom added.

The steer is estimated to sell for $2,000.