A man charged with stealing an SUV with a nine-year-old boy inside was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, according to a spokesperson with the Saskatoon police service.

The suspect, Christopher Murray, appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court Tuesday.

Police say a boy jumped out of a moving vehicle in an effort to escape after it was stolen late Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police say a man stole an SUV that was left running with a child inside in the 3300 block of 37th street west.

Police say the boy understood the situation and was able to jump from the moving vehicle.

“He reacted very quickly and he was able to escape unharmed. He stayed calm. He had a really great description to provide to us,” police spokesperson Alyson Edwards said.

The vehicle then headed north of Saskatoon towards Osler, but turned back toward the city where officers used stop sticks on Marquis Drive, police say.

The suspect fled the vehicle and ran into the Costco parking lot where he was taken into custody.

Suspect faces several charges

Murray is charged with theft of a vehicle, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, impersonating someone with intent of avoiding an arrest, and possessing someone else’s ID without permission.

Court also heard that Murray is accused of escaping the Saskatchewan Impaired Driver Treatment Centre on May 26.

The centre is a space meant to help adults convicted of a second or subsequent impaired driving offence.

Murray is scheduled to appear in court on June 6 for a show cause and bail hearing.