Brandon Bieber said he always thought his brother Tyler would become a football coach.

“I always pictured him being the coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders,” Bieber told CTV News on Sunday.

Tyler Bieber, the play-by-play voice of the Humboldt Broncos was one of 15 people killed on Friday evening when a tractor-trailer crashed into the team’s bus on Highway 35 near Tisdale. Fourteen others were sent to hospital.

The team was travelling to Nipawin to take on the Hawks in Game 5 of the SJHL semifinal matchup.

Tyler, who is from Humboldt, turned 29 in February.

“It’s tough,” Bieber said. “Nothing’s easy.”

Tyler was an avid sports fan who spent time volunteering in his community. He worked at the local radio station, Bolt FM, and volunteered as a basketball and football coach.

“He was a dedicated sports fan. That’s what he loved,” Bieber said. “He lived and breathed sports.”

Bieber heard his brother call a Broncos game for the first time just last weekend.

“Tyler’s really good at play-by-play,” said Bieber. “I started thinking, he’s going to coach, he’s going to be play-by-play on the radio. It was really good to hear and see him.”

Bieber said he’ll always remember Tyler’s willingness to work in the community.

“I’m going to remember all of the volunteer work that he did,” Bieber said. “I’m sure even working at Bolt FM, he would have done that for free because that’s the kind of guy that he was.”

“He’ll be loved and remembered always.”

A vigil will be held at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt on Sunday night starting at 7 p.m.

With files from CTV Saskatoon's Ashley Field