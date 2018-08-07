Walter Linklater was a quiet man who was committed to his community and reconciliation, his wife says.

“For Walter it was important for the community to understand that we can bring two cultures to get along,” said Maria Linklater, Walter’s wife of 59 years.

Linklater, 79, died at his home in Saskatoon Sunday morning, surrounded by family.

Linklater offered Elder services to several boards and organizations, including Saskatoon city council and the swearing-in of police chiefs. Most recently, he was on the naming committee for the Chief Mistawasis Bridge.

“He always wanted to tell whoever would listen that our way is just as good,” said Maria.

Linklater was born on July 24, 1939 in Fort Frances, Ontario. When he was five-years-old he was taken from his parents and placed in a residential school. He often spoke about the experience.

“I had an identity, but I didn’t know what it was, so I started to drink and I became addicted to alcohol for 16 years after the residential schools,” he said at a public event in 2012.

It was a pain he learned to overcome, through tradition and education. Linklater became a teacher, teaching elementary students on different First Nations communities and university and college courses in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Saskatoon. It was while teaching on Thunderchild First Naiton that he met his wife of 59 years. Together the couple had nine children, dozens of grandchildren and fostered more than 350 kids.

“Families are important, families are sacred, and Walter always talked about that,” Maria said.

“We used to talk about our grandchildren, that our grandchildren would have what we never had. But we have to work really hard."

Linklater’s son Lyndon said his father was a role model, making him and his siblings the people they are today.

“It was as if he led a candle in the darkness to follow out of this despair that we all lived in,” said Lyndon.

“We are bridge builders, relationship builders. We’re advocates, and we’re strong, proud cultural people.”

Linklater’s health had been deteriorating in recent years, Lyndon said.

“We knew his time would be coming, so he made his wishes known to us. He didn’t want to be left in the hospital to pass away, he wanted to come home. As things turned out, that’s exactly what ended up happening, we brought him home, and it was such a beautiful ceremony,” said Lyndon.

The family held a wake Tuesday. A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Charles Red Hawk Elementary School on Whitecap Dakota First Nation.