

Jonathan Charlton, CTV Saskatoon





Many years ago, a young Daniel James Hicks – perhaps 14-years-old – joined the Navy.

Hicks was shipped overseas at the age of 16.

He returned as Sailor Dan.

"As family and from our perspective, all we were told was at some point there was some kind of an issue and he woke up on the beach and he was unaware of who he was. His faculties were pretty messed up and they sent him back and things were always a bit altered from that point on," said Cindy Stowe, a member of Hicks' extended family who knew him and his parents growing up in Saskatoon.

"I don't know for sure. He just never was the same when he came back."

Hicks died Tuesday morning at the age of 65 at St. Paul's Hospital. He had been on remand at Saskatoon Correctional Centre awaiting a court appearance Friday on theft and breach charges. Neither foul play nor an overdose are suspected in his death, according to the corrections ministry.

Stowe remembers him years ago as a lovely, adorable person.

"Growing up, I just always thought he was the sweetest guy, for sure. Our families spent some time together. I remember my sister and me going to his house – he was raised at 123 Elm Street in Saskatoon with his brothers and sisters and his parents were very eccentric and really amazing people."

Hicks' mother was an incredible gardener while his father, from England, told stories of going to school in his Bentley and spending time in India and visiting the Queen. He had also thought it important to serve the country in the military, Stowe said.

In his later years Hicks could often be seen at various spots in the city selling intricate drawings of ships. Sometimes when Stowe would see him around town they would chat; other times he wouldn’t recognize her.

"I think Danny had some mental health issues and I think whenever Danny was behaving perhaps maybe not the way many of us do, I don't think it's fair to put him in a box. I don't think it's fair to criticize him."

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced.