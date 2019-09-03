

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and running from police.

At around 1 a.m., an officer saw a stolen truck travelling in the 39th Street and Ontario Avenue area.

The police plane spotted the vehicle, and radioed updates to officers on the ground.

A tire deflation device was deployed and the stolen truck ended up in a ditch near 46th Street East and Northridge Drive, according to a police media release.

Police say the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran west across Idylwyld Drive, where “he attempted to hide in tall grass.”

A police dog found the 29-year-old man and he was taken into custody.

Saskatoon police say officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle twice, but both times the driver erratically drove off.

Police say the man is from Lloydminster. He’s been charged with evading police, dangerous driving, mischief, carrying a weapon and breaching probation.