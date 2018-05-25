

CTV Saskatoon





A report of an unknown powdery substance at a doorway to Saskatoon’s city hall prompted emergency crews to block off a section of the city’s Fourth Avenue on Friday.

Emergency crews as well as members of the hazmat — hazardous materials — team shut down the avenue, between 23rd Street and 24th Street, for more than an hour.

Police and the fire department have yet to clarify what the substance is, or if investigators believe it to be hazardous, but a news release sent at 3:30 p.m. said emergency crews had deemed the area safe.