Hazmat crew responds to leaking package at Saskatoon Canada Post depot
Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the city's Canada Post Depot on Jan. 25, 2022. (Dan Shingoose/CTV News)
The Saskatoon Fire Department's hazardous materials unit responded to the city's Canada Post depot Tuesday morning.
The team was dispatched to the depot on 51st Street just after 9 a.m., following a call about a leaking package.
The fire crew identified the substance as a non-hazardous antibiotic, according to the department.
The package it was leaking from turned out to be a mailed prescription.