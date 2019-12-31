SASKATOON -- Children in Saskatoon didn’t have to wait until midnight to celebrate the new year.

Nutrien Wonderhub hosted the first “Noon Years Eve,” where the countdown to 2020 took place at 12 p.m.

“It’s really important to us to promote healthy bedtimes. So we wanted to have the opportunity for all the children in our community to celebrate the new year,” said Wonderhub spokesperson Jacqueline Conway.

Following the countdown was a dance party in the basement at the facility.

“It’s a fantastic idea,” a Saskatoon mom attending the countdown, with her two kids under five, told CTV News.

“They’ll probably be in bed by 7:30 p.m. so this is great.”