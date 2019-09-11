Westley Beaumont is a fixture in the small town of Hanley, half an hour south of Saskatoon.

"I know everybody here, most people and they're great," the 91-year-old said.

For his efforts in the community, Beaumont has been nominated as a CTV’s Hometown Hero.

He does lots of volunteer work, such as setting up tables for the Christmas party at the senior’s centre, and helping at the local golf course and curling rink.

He fondly remembers bonspiels that would start Friday night and go right through Saturday.

Beaumont and his wife Fern moved to Saskatoon in June for health reasons, but he still manages to get the Hanley to see his friends and help every week or two.