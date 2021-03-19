SASKATOON -- Two Saskatoon sisters are putting a colourful twist on car cleaning.

JJ’s Express Wash, named after Jacoba and Jamille Taylor, opened last week.

“We have big arches that light up, LED lights, coloured foam. It’s fast paced. It’s a cool experience — a carny experience,” Jacoba tells CTV News.

“Hands up and let’s go,” Jamille adds, laughing.

The carnival-inspired wash also may smell like carnival cotton candy.

Jamille says the soaps have a sweet smell.

“It’s fun seeing kids go through, they get super excited,” Jamille says.

The car wash not only looks unique, it also operates differently.

Most car washes use a pulley system, but the Taylor sisters use a conveyor belt for a faster service.

“We can pump out 150 cars an hour. So we can have up to four cars on our conveyor at once,” Jacoba says.

Jacoba and Jamille’s dad, who has a construction background, saw the conveyor belt idea during a trip to the United States.

The family started constructing JJ’s, which also includes an oil change facility, last year and the recent university graduates are handling the operations.

“It’s really exciting. It doesn’t feel real,” the sisters said.