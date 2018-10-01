Dairy farmers like Melvin Foth feel frustrated that a new free trade agreement makes it easier for the United States to sell their products here.

“A tough morning to wake up to, knowing that this happened, especially after the assurances from (Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) that they had our backs in this. So that’s the reaction in this, we’re not happy with the results.”

Foth started his farm, near Hague, when he was 24-years-old. He milks 600 cows with another 400 calves. He also has 15 employees.

All the milk he produces goes to Saputo, the only milk plant in Saskatchewan.

Dairy farmers have made it a point to modernize their business, but now feel they’re not getting much support from government, he said.

“At some point we’ve given away a lot already. To give away more is not protecting … our industries.”

In negotiating the new United States Mexico Canada free trade deal, Canada agreed to eliminate one domestic milk class and open part of the market to American producers.

Premier Scott Moe told reporters dairy concessions shouldn’t come as a shock.

“It’s been part of the last three major trade agreements that we’ve made so I don’t think it’s surprising that it’s in this one.”

Sask Milk and Dairy Farmers of Canada both say the move will shrink the Canadian industry.

While the new deal has the dairy sector concerned, grain farmers are breathing a sigh of relief.

Saskatchewan’s main exports – wheat, canola and potash – will remain tariff-free going to the U.S.

However Chris Dekker, CEO of the Saskatchewan Trade Export Partnership, noted steel and aluminum tariffs haven’t been addressed.

“We've been advised that there will be additional discussions leading to a possible agreement before the deal is ratified on Nov. 30 so we'll have to keep our eye on that."