H&M pushes back Saskatoon store opening
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 12:37PM CST Last Updated Thursday, July 16, 2020 3:14PM CST
An H&M clothing store in Washington, D.C. (SAUL LOEB / AFP)
SASKATOON -- H&M says it will delay the opening of its new store in Midtown Plaza.
The company told CTV News on Thursday that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the opening will be pushed back a few months.
The store announced in December that it would be opening the 23,000-square foot store in the old Sears location which would include two levels.
According to H&M the store would aim to fill 40 retail positons.
A spokesperson for H&M says once a firm opening date has been decided an official announcement will be made to the public.