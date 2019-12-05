SASKATOON -- H&M says it will open a 23,000-square foot store in Midtown Plaza next year.

“We’re thrilled to open at Midtown and look forward to offering our customers, not only an amazing shopping experience but as always, fashion for our fans,” Fred Tavoukdjian, manager of H&M Canada, said in a news release.

The company did not provide a specific opening date, but said it will be located on the lower and upper levels of the old Sears space next to the new food hall, Midtown Common.

The new location will host collections for ladies, men and teens, with separate shop-in-shops for accessories.

It aims to fill 40 retail positions.

Midtown marks the second H&M location in Saskatchewan after Cornwall Centre in Regina which opened in 2017.

There are 90 stores nationwide.