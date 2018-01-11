Guns seized in ‘high-risk’ search at Prince Albert home
A 16-gauge sawed-off shotgun, two rifles and a BB gun pistol were seized from a Prince Albert home Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Ammunition, a can of bear spray, nunchucks, body armour, cash, and between one and two grams each of cocaine and methamphetamine was also found. (Prince Albert police supplied)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 11:05AM CST
Three people are facing charges after police seized a sawed-off shotgun, rifles and a pistol from a Prince Albert home.
Officers from the city police’s tactical unit executed what they call a “high-risk” search warrant just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 1200 block of 15 Street West.
A 16-gauge sawed-off shotgun, two rifles and a BB gun pistol were seized from the home, police said in a news release. Ammunition, a can of bear spray, nunchucks, body armour, cash, and between one and two grams each of cocaine and methamphetamine was also found.
Nine people were arrested. Three — a 27-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man — have since been charged with multiple firearm offences as well as possession of property obtained by crime.
All three appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Wednesday.
More Stories
- Saskatoon company fined $420K after workplace death
- Rail joint cracks led to potash train derailment near Saskatoon: TSB
- Jury deliberating in Skipp Anderson sexual assault trial
- Saskatoon holds only Canadian spot on New York Times travel list 2
- Thousands still without heat in Melfort area 1
- Saskatoon’s MD Ambulance changes name
- Team Canada draws on talent from seven different leagues for Pyeongchang 4
- Body found after house fire confirmed as unaccounted-for woman