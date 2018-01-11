

CTV Saskatoon





Three people are facing charges after police seized a sawed-off shotgun, rifles and a pistol from a Prince Albert home.

Officers from the city police’s tactical unit executed what they call a “high-risk” search warrant just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 1200 block of 15 Street West.

A 16-gauge sawed-off shotgun, two rifles and a BB gun pistol were seized from the home, police said in a news release. Ammunition, a can of bear spray, nunchucks, body armour, cash, and between one and two grams each of cocaine and methamphetamine was also found.

Nine people were arrested. Three — a 27-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man — have since been charged with multiple firearm offences as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

All three appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Wednesday.