

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- A set of tire tracks led police to a stash of weapons and the arrest of five men, according to RCMP.

On Oct. 19, officers noticed a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo driving slowly and swerving on the road, Big River RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

When officers tried to stop the car, it sped away, RCMP said. No pursuit was attempted.

Later, police found tire tracks on the road, which appeared to have been left by a vehicle turning off the roadway while travelling at a high speed.

Police followed the tracks to a dirt road and found the Monte Carlo.

Inside the car, a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, bullets, a machete, knives and masks were found along with close to $3,000 in cash, RCMP said.

RCMP also said zip ties, a baton and four cell phones were found and seized..

Four men were arrested and are facing charges relating to the possession of multiple firearms, failure to comply and dangerous driving.

Another person fled the scene and was later arrested by North Battleford Police Dog Service, RCMP said.