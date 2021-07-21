SASKATOON -- A search warrant executed late Monday night led to the discovery of a stash of crack cocaine and guns, according to police.

Mounties from the Bufalo Narrows RCMP detachment conducted the search at around 11 p.m.at a home in the community located on Cubby Street, according to a police news release.

"A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 136 grams of crack cocaine, prescription drugs, two unsecured firearms, two pellet guns that replicate handguns, a number of weapons and drug trafficking paraphernalia," RCMP said in the release.

Two people who live in the home face a number of drug and weapons-related charges, according to RCMP.