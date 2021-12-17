Gun with homemade suppressor seized in drug bust: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon -

A rifle with a homemade suppressor and high capacity magazine was seized in a drug bust, according to Saskatoon police.

On Friday, the drug and tactical support unit executed a "high-risk" search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Cartier Crescent, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

The police raid came following a month-long investigation.

Police also found roughly 54 grams cocaine packaged for sale, a handgun and a small amount of cash, SPS said.

A man and woman were arrested.

The 36-year-old man faces drug-related charges and 11 gun-related charges.

The woman was released without charges.