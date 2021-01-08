SASKATOON -- Staff and guests of the Sheraton Cavalier Hotel were temporarily evacuated from the building following a fire in the laundry room Friday evening.

According to the fire department, there was a fire in the natural gas dryer.

The battalion chief said when crews arrived at around 7 p.m., most of the flames were put out in the laundry room – thanks to the hotel’s sprinkler system.

Firefighters focused their efforts on clearing smoke from the lobby and basement.

Guests and staff of the hotel waited at the Delta Bessborough until the situation was clear, according to the battalion chief.