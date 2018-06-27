

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have shut down pedestrian access to the Canadian Pacific Railway Bridge after a section of the guard rail fell off.

The piece came loose and dropped onto a police vehicle after officers responded to a report, at about 11:20 a.m., that a section of the guard rail was hanging from the bridge.

Police closed off the pedestrian walkway of bridge, which runs from Spadina Crescent to the university area, after consulting with CP Rail, because of public safety concern.

Traffic restrictions were put in place in the area when police closed off the pedestrian walkway, but they’ve since been lifted.

No injuries have been reported. The police vehicle was damaged.

CP Rail maintenance crews are still repairing the guard rail, according to police.