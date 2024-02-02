Groups flagging forest fire concerns amid a warm, dry winter

Warmer temperatures raise red flags for the Prince Albert Grand Council’s Wildfire Task Force.

The province has seen a warmer winter season with lower snowfall and warmer forecasts, which may put northern Saskatchewan at risk of wildfire threats.

Cliff Buttener, director of forestry and emergency protective services with the PAGC says he anticipates a potentially early start to the fire season.

He says the PAGC is working closely with the province to mitigate possible threats and will ensure fire personnel are fire-ready by April.

“We want to maintain people in their communities and reduce the threat of evacuations,” Buttener said.

Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says we have a long way to go to make up for the lack of precipitation we have had throughout the winter season.

She says while the changing climate can be a result of the El Nino, it still raises cause for concern.

“Certainly when you are starting to break temperatures like we are there is something else going on beyond just the El Nino,” Lang said.

The PAGC says it is implementing safety measures to protect First Nations lands and people.

“Whatever we can do to prevent or mitigate those threats we are always proactive in doing that,” Buttener said.

Environment Canada says we can expect to see some precipitation in the next couple of days as warm patterns start to collapse.