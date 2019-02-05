Saskatoon families with kids battling serious heart conditions are hoping to spread the word about a special fund with a lot of heart.

Feb. 10 will mark three years since six-year-old William had open heart surgery at the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

The fact that he’s here is a miracle; he was born with a hole in his heart. His mother, Anna Maton, is happy to report that his heart is as healthy as a regular heart.

“He got the go ahead for this hockey season to play hockey.”

He’s also one of the faces of the Mending Little Hearts Fund which hopes to raise money and awareness about kids living with serious heart conditions. It’s in its second year.

“Those funds can be used specifically to help improve the care that's provided for heart children as well as resources that can be given to families too,” Anna Maton said.

The fund provides emotional support for children and families affected by illnesses affecting the heart.

“A lot of the work from the fund helps connect the families and build a support group and build confidence in not only the kids but also the families that their children can live normal and healthy lives,” pediatric cardiologist Dr. Charissa Pockett said.

Donations to the fund also go towards a summer camp which sees about 30 children attend each year.

Eventually organizers hope the fund will have enough money to help families with travel expenses to Edmonton where heart surgery and transplants are done. Currently, families have to pay for travel and accommodations on their own.

Donations to the Mending Hearts Fund can be made on their Facebook page.