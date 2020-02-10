SASKATOON -- A Gronlid man has been fined $36,500 for wildlife trafficking.

Randall Wehrkamp, 64, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife, possession of wildlife for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in wildlife, improper record keeping and firearms-related charges, according to an environment ministry news release.

The charges stem from a five-year undercover investigation. In 2014,conservation officers received information that a person was buying and selling large numbers of wild elk, moose and deer antlers without the proper permits.

In November 2018, officers executed a search warrant and located 314 antlers, plus 19 complete sets of antlers and horns from wild elk, moose, white-tailed and mule deer, as well as five African species. Several guns were seized during the search due to unsafe storage, including two loaded firearms.

Wehrkamp received a total of $36,500 in fines and a five-year hunting suspension.