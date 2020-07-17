SASKATOON -- The Government of Saskatchewan announced Griffiths stadium will receive $3.14 million for upgrades to the stadium, making it what the province calls a world class facility.

Upgrades will include new shock-absorbent turf, the removal of the track to expand the field and upgrades to the lighting to make it more efficient.

The money comes as part of the government’s $7.5 billion infrastructure plan for 2020 and 2021.

PCL Construction Management Inc. will be in charge of the renovations, the same company that made upgrades to the field in 2006.

The project is set to begin this month with plans to finish in 2021.