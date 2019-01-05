

CTV Saskatoon





A Weyburn man is trying to share the message he believes his late grandson, Matthew would have wanted to get out.

“He would say ‘grandpa is my hero,’ he was my hero,” Rod Wright said.

Wright's grandson, 17-year-old Matthew Stronach, was killed in a crash between a semi and a pickup truck on Highway 7 near Vanscoy on Wednesday. Stronach was the passenger in the pickup truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wright said he had a special bond with Matthew, and he believes his grandson is resting in peace. Wright says on the day of the accident he had a vision of the intersection where the accident occurred, followed by a brief pain in his hip and head.

“That pain I felt in my hip was so brief and it wasn’t that intense,” Wright said. “ It’s just him letting me know, ‘grandpa I’m okay,’”

According to Wright, Matthew was a spiritual person. Although he had struggles similar to other teens, he always put others first.

Wright said he wants to spread the love Matthew showed others, and wants the other people involved in the crash to know he forgives them.

“They didn’t do this on purpose,” Wright said. So, my message is to them, no one hates you, Matthew doesn’t.”

Based on a reports by Stephanie Villella.