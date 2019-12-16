There won’t be much sunshine across central sections of the province but that will actually serve to keep things warmer in Saskatoon. A ridge of high pressure is filtering across northern sections of Saskatchewan with extreme cold warnings in effect along the northern most corridor. Tonight the risk of some snowfall across western parts of the province pushes close to Saskatoon.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – Partly Cloudy.

· High: -5

· Evening: -11

· 9pm: -13

· Tuesday – Mostly Cloudy.

· Morning Low: -19

· Afternoon High: -9

· Wednesday – Partly Cloudy.

· Morning Low: -11

· Afternoon High: -3