Grey Cup festivities announced in Saskatoon ahead of November's big game

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced a pair of Grey Cup Festival events taking place in Saskatoon leading up to the big game.

The Riders will host a youth rally at Merlis Belsher Place on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and a pancake breakfast at Prairieland Park on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

“It’s always just how the the fans respond to it and the energy around Grey Cup,” Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said of hosting the Grey Cup game.

“I was lucky enough to be involved in ‘13, and the planning committee recognized that and just want to make this a bigger and better festival and I think the announcements today were a big part of that.”

More details on the 2022 Grey Cup Festival and its events will be announced in the coming months. Tickets go on sale on June 14 at 10 a.m.

The winning communities for the Richardson Pioneer Rider Nation Community Celebration were also announced Friday afternoon, with each receiving $25,000 to support community fundraising efforts.

The winners and what the funds will go towards include:

1. Village of Abbey - Updating the only playground facility in town.

2. Town of Birch Hills - Assist in constructing a new golf clubhouse

3. File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council - Enhance the Field of Dreams ball diamonds.

4. Town of Langham - Construct a new warm-up shelter and first aid station for the River Ridge Nordic Ski Club.

5. Town of Marshall - Upgrades to the community rink.

6. Town of Whitewood - Purchasing a new zamboni for local arena.

Community celebration events will take place in each community from June to October.

“There was tremendous interest from the applications and we're very excited about those six communities who are able to advance their projects,” Reynolds said.