Greg Fertuck said he dragged his wife’s body into the bushes, undercover officer testifies

SASKATOON -

Court heard new details Thursday about where a man accused of murdering his wife allegedly put the body.

Greg Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Sheree Fertuck.

Sheree was last seen on Dec. 7, 2019 leaving her family farm near Kenaston, Sask.

Her body has never been found.

On June 21, 2019, Greg Fertuck took three undercover officers to a rural area near Kenaston where he said he dumped his wife’s body.

One of the officers involved took the stand in Fertuck’s trial at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.

The undercover officer testified Fertuck told him that he parked his truck behind a bluff, so he was hidden from the road, and dragged Sheree’s body “10 to 15 feet” into the bushes.

On the drive to the scene, Fertuck urged the men to turn off their phones to avoid possible police tracking.

Little did he know, he was sitting beside undercover police officers wearing hidden microphones and the vehicle was rigged with a tracking device.

The vehicle’s movements were put on a map and projected in the courtroom.

Fertuck believed he and the officers worked for a criminal organization transporting contraband, but it was all set up by RCMP.

He was told one of the members specialized in “cleaning up messes” and was going to help Fertuck.

The audio of Fertuck showing officers to the site played in court.

Fertuck directs officers to the rural area, using a slough as a landmark.

“You remember this?” one of the officers ask.

“For sure,” Fertuck responds.

Before taking officers to the site, he confessed to the boss of the fictitious criminal organization that he shot Sheree at a gravel pit.

Fertuck was the target of a police technique called a “Mr. Big sting.”

In Mr. Big stings, the suspect is offered work and eventually told to be honest about any unresolved issues that could bring affect the criminal group.

Fertuck was arrested and charged days after the confession — which has yet to be played in court.

Defence lawyers argue Mr. Big stings can manipulate suspects into giving false confessions.

The trial is in a voir dire to determine if the Mr. Big sting evidence can be admissible.