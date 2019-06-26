

A Saskatchewan man accused of killing his wife appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Greg Fertuck has been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains in the death of 51-year-old Sheree Fertuck.

She was last seen leaving her family's farmhouse east of Kenaston in December 2015.

Her semi-truck, with her keys, coat and cellphone inside, was found the next day but her body has never been found.

RCMP Supt. Derek Williams told media Tuesday that investigators are still working to find her.

“The important thing is here that we find Sheree’s body and we bring her back to her family,” Williams said.

Greg Fertuck is scheduled to appear in court July 22.