'Great feeling': Aberdeen's Kyrell Sopotyk on waist-down paralyzation to podium finish at Canada Games

It was a long 20-month journey for Kyrell Sopotyk to reach the podium at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara.

The Aberdeen native won a bronze medal in the 1500-metre Wheelchair male racing event on Aug. 17.

“It's super special," said Sopotyk. “Just a great feeling.”

In January 2020, the then 19 year old was in a snowboarding accident, leaving him paraylzed from the waist down.

“I had a fluke fall and got knocked out. When I woke up, I just knew I suffered a spinal cord injury,” Sopotyk said.

Sopotyk was in his second season in the Western Hockey League with the Kamloops Blazer. With his injury, he knew he would have to say goodbye to the game he loves.

“It definitely brought tears,” he said. “Just knowing that my life has drastically changed was very heartbreaking.”

Sopotyk describes the road to recovery as tough, having “good and bad days” as he spent over two and half months rehabilitating in the hospital.

“Once I was able to come home and just get back to having a life, driving and stuff, it's helped drastically; getting back into sports has helped me,” he said. “It's been quite a journey to get back to normal.”

One of the biggest people in Sopotyk’s corner is his former trainer and equipment manager, Colin Robinson with the Kamloops Blazers. Robinson was hospitalized due to COVID-19 around the same time Sopotyk was recovering from his injury in January 2021.

“Him and I were texting back and forth from the hospital and he's so uplifting that he really helped me personally get through what I was going through,” said Robinson.

Robinson jokes the two at the time were sending photos back-and-forth to see whose hospital food was better. When Sopotyk reached the podium at the Canada Games, Robinson wasn’t surprised.

“I was just absolutely jacked. Couldn't happen to a better person and the sky's the limit for him. Honestly, he's going to be such a great athlete, but an even better person with whatever he does with his life.”

Above Robinson’s skate-sharper is Sopotyk name bar, which Robinson put there as a reminder.

“When you're having long days or things are feeling a bit tough, I like to look at it and it really inspires me to get up and get going and conquer whatever is in front of us. Because that's how he is, that’s what he does," Robinson said.

WHAT'S AHEAD FOR SOPOTYK?

Sopotyk won’t be taking much time off as he heads to Phuket, Thailand on Wednesday for the U-23 Wheelchair Basketball Championship from Sept. 8 – 16, 2022.

“Obviously coming from an athletic competitive background. I mean, that's not going to change,” said Sopotyk.

Sopotyk, wants to one day be a Paralympian, but above all, he hopes to inspire others and show people his injury doesn’t limit him.

“Be a role model for younger kids that could be going through the same thing," he said. "I just strive to be one of those top athletes one day.”