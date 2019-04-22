Grass fires burn in Warman area
Fire crews from Warman, and nearby communities, were called to fight a grass fire near Clarkboro Crossing on Monday.
Firefighters were called to the fire burning in the Warman area just before 2 p.m.
Shortly after, a fire along Highway 305, near Warman, was reported.
Crews also put out hot spots west of Saskatoon, from a massive grass fire that began on Saturday.
A fire ban has been implemented for Corman Park, as of last week.