The RCMP has lifted traffic restrictions on Highway 40 west of Battleford after fire officials said a grass fire in the area was contained.

Drivers were told to avoid the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The RCMP says fire departments from Sweetgrass First Nation, Battleford, Cut Knife and Moosomin First Nation all responded to blaze. Landowners also helped get the fire under control and prevented any damage to farming equipment. Their combined efforts made sure the fire wasn’t out of control, the RCMP says.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.