The Granite Curling Club has closed its doors for the upcoming curling season.

The club’s board of directors held an emergency meeting on Monday and cited leaks in the surface’s brine lines and other costly repairs needed as the reason for the closure, the club said in a news release.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of the cancellation of the 2022-2023 curling season at the Granite,” president Sheryll Main said in the news release.

“The scope of the repairs needed to begin the season was unexpected and this is not what the board envisioned for this season, but we know that this is what is needed to be done at this time.”

Staff worked during a three-week period to make “unexpected repairs” to start the curling club’s ice plant on Sept. 15 to get ready for the season. Staff quickly noticed new leaks in the brine lines emerging from the concrete surface once the plant was operational.

Due to the high cost of repairs, limited reserve funds, and not being able to provide a start date to members, the club said it was unable to open for the 2022-2023 season.

The Granite Curling Club will provide further updates to its members at its annual general meeting in early November.