

CTV Saskatoon





The Chief Mistawasis Bridge, McOrmond Drive and Central Avenue extensions, and the new Traffic Bridge projects are days away from being completed on time and on budget, the City of Saskatoon says.

“All of this new infrastructure will shorten commute times, offer more transportation options for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, and help grow the economy, all of which improve our quality of life,” Dan Willems, acting general manager of corporate performance, said in a news release.

Two special events are being planned on Tuesday, October 2 to commemorate the completion of the city’s largest ever infrastructure project, called Bridging to Tomorrow.

At the Chief Mistawasis Bridge, a morning celebration will include a grand entry with local Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors, and City and government officials. Citizens will be invited to walk around and explore the bridge for the entire morning.

Beginning at noon, a more informal event will be held on the deck of the new Traffic Bridge. The event will start with a bridge walk that will include citizens, local community leaders, school children, and walking, cycling and running groups.

It will begin on both ends of the bridge and meet in the middle in a celebration of community. Citizens are invited to bring their own lunch to the new Traffic Bridge or purchase their lunch from food truck vendors that will be set up on the deck.

The Traffic Bridge Party will include local cultural entertainment and history and information about the Bridging to Tomorrow project will be on display.

Chief Mistawasis Bridge, McOrmond Drive and Central Avenue extensions will open to vehicular traffic later in the day. The Traffic Bridge will open to vehicular traffic on October 3, the city says.