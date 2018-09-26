

CTV Saskatoon





A loaded westbound grain train derailed just west of Landis around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, CN says.

Forty hopper cars derailed, spokesman Patrick Waldron said in an email.

There are no injuries and no dangerous goods are involved.

CN crews are cleaning up the scene and investigating the cause of the crash.

The rail line west of Saskatoon is closed to through traffic.