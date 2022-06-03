Graduating Indigenous students at U of S honoured ahead of convocation

More than 60 Indigenous students at the University of Saskatchewan were honoured at a ceremony on Friday ahead of their convocation next week.

It’s the first time an Indigenous graduation ceremony was held in person since its name change last year. At that time, it was called the “graduation powwow.”

For Amber Bellegarde who is receiving a bachelor of commerce, showing off her regalia is extremely important to her. She spent days beading the medallion around her neck and wore a skirt to honour someone who couldn’t be there.

“My grandmother Yvonne Bellegarder passed away two years ago and to wear this in honour of her today is awesome,” Bellegarde said while tearing up.

Students were celebrated with an honour walk, dancing, drumming, singing and gifts at Merlis Belsher Place.

Graeme Joseph, team leader with the Aborignial Students’ Centre, says due to the past two years with the pandemic and the discovery of unmarked graves at residential school, it’s especially important Indigneous students are celebrated.

“In the past education was seen as a tool for assimilation and colonization, but now it’s a tool for empowerment,” Joseph said.

Reanna Chief who is graduating from the college of nursing says seeing all the colours and regalia her Indigneous classmates were wearing has special meaning.

She says her Cree name is “Rainbow Woman” and wore a yellow skirt with rainbow ribbons all around.

“(It’s) showing the resilience, we’re still here even though all the past history of Canada and trying to assimilate First Nations people and not making them celebrate our culture,” Chief said.

The Indigenous students will receive their degrees during their convocation ceremonies next week when more than 3,000 students are expected to cross the stage.