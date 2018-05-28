

Saron Fanel, CTV Saskatoon





Some Saskatoon families feeling the financial pinch of graduation season are getting a helping hand.

The Princess Shop, a non-profit organization, and Prairieland Park are teaming up to provide the ultimate experience for graduates in need.

“One more barrier that’s not allowing them to attend fully is the cost of the graduation banquet ticket,” the Princess Shop’s executive director Karen Robson said.

Students who receive a prom dress from the Princess Shop will get two free banquet dinner tickets, for them and a guest, if they are celebrating at Prairieland Park.

“The announcement was made just prior to the statement from the Public School Board advising they will no longer be organizing graduation banquets going forward,” Saskatoon Prairieland Park Corp. Manager Kristy Rempel said.

Hair, makeup, and a corsage are also being provided to make it more affordable for some students. The cost is something school boards have pointed out.

The Saskatoon Public School Division has decided to eliminate graduation banquets for the 2018-2019 school year. That decision is not sitting well with some Grade 11 students.

“The grad banquet is kind of the form of celebration of the four years we spent in high school together, and for them to take that away it’s kind of sad,” said Nick Kucey, a student at Aden Bowman.

His signature is one of hundreds in favour of a petition titled “Bring Back Grad 2019.”

Kucey said, “Parents are talking about kind of doing their own thing with maybe just a friend group or something.”

In the meantime, Robson said she isn’t worried about the demand for her shop in the future. “It’s part of our culture in Saskatchewan to celebrate when we have this big right of passage of high school graduation. I think that there will still be demand for our program.”