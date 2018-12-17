Through 35 regular season games, the Saskatoon Blades have compiled a record of 21-10-4 for a total of 46 points—tied for the third most in the Western Hockey League. CTV’s Pat McKay caught up with voice of the Blades Les Lazaruk to grade the first half of the regular season.

Top producers – Les’ Grade: B+

“They were A+ at the beginning of the season when the Blades went 7-2 in the first nine games. They had that hot start, but have cooled off to kind of mediocre or to average type of production as late, so let’s give them above average because they do have above average numbers right now.”

GP G A PTS

Kirby Dach 35 14 28 42

Max Gerlach 35 19 12 31

Eric Florchuk 35 9 16 25

Depth scoring – Les’ Grade: A

“Gary Haden has essentially turned into this year’s version of Braylon Shmyr from the last two years, and has been a big help to people like Chase Wouters and Josh Paterson. We’re seeing Paterson’s numbers really climb here in the past few weeks, and Chase Wouters is starting to heat up as well. We’re seeing Tristen Robins pitching in a little bit here, and Riley McKay gets the odd point here and there. Kristian Roykas-Marthinsen was going on pretty nicely before he went to play for Norway at the World Junior Championship Division 1 in Germany.”

GP G A PTS

Josh Paterson 33 10 17 27

Gary Haden 31 13 12 25

Kristian R.M. 29 8 7 15

Chase Wouters 35 5 10 15

Tristen Robins 35 6 4 10

Riley McKay 35 5 5 10

Zach Huber 33 6 2 8

Kyle Crnkovic 19 1 4 5

Brandon Machado 30 2 1 3

Defence – Les’ Grade: A

“[Brandon Schuldhaus and Nolan Kneen have] taken on the role of being the shutdown pairing against the other team’s top line, and have done an effective job with it. It allows Dawson Davidson to be a little more free. He’s okay defensively but he’s not a shutdown defender, and it allows him to find his spot maybe in that second pairing, if you will, along with Emil Malysjev, who’s been a good rookie. Nothing outstanding, nothing flashy about the 17-year-old rookie, but he has been good alongside Dawson Davidson. The defence group as a whole has really improved this year.”

GP G A PTS

Dawson Davidson 35 7 27 34

Nolan Kneen 32 4 23 27

Brandon Schuldhaus 31 4 7 11

Emil Malysjev 33 1 7 8

Seth Bafaro 23 4 3 7

Randen Schmidt 24 1 2 3

Zach Ashton 9 0 1 1

Aidan De La G. 25 0 1 1

Majid Kaddoura 16 0 1 1

Goaltending – Les’ Grade: A

“For the most part I would say Nolan Maier has been outstanding in the first half of the season. His goals against average is under three, he’s got 17 victories to his credit, amongst the top five in the Western Hockey League. I still can’t believe he’s not ranked by [NHL] central scouting, they’ve obviously seen his poor games and have ranked accordingly by not putting him in the rankings. I think Nolan’s been great, and I think Dorrin Luding, when asked upon, and there’s only been six starts, has been very good as well.”

GP W L OTL GAA SV% SO

Nolan Maier 29 17 8 3 2.80 .909 2

Dorrin Luding 8 4 2 1 2.57 .927 1

Coaches and management – Les’ Grade: A

“When you’ve got 21 wins and 46 points just passed the mid-point—the fact that they’ve been able to get that kind of improvement. We’ll see if they can continue it on in the second half, because they’re going to play a lot more games within their division. The good news is though too, there’s five games against Regina, there’s four games Swift Current in there, there’s a couple of games against Kootenay.

"If the Blades look after business against those three teams, and find a way to have a winning record against a Brandon and a Moose Jaw—I don’t know about Prince Albert, that’s going to be a tough nut to crack no doubt about that, but if you can have a winning record against those five teams right away, then I think you’re in pretty good shape of getting that coveted playoff spot, and maybe even having home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs by finishing second in the East Division.”

GP W L O/SL PTS G +/-

Prince Albert 34 31 2 1 63 +95

Saskatoon 35 21 10 4 46 +16

Moose Jaw 30 17 8 5 39 +13

Brandon 31 15 10 6 36 +6

Regina 34 9 24 1 19 -53

Swift Current 32 6 24 2 14 -68

(Video footage courtesy of whl.ca)