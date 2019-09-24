

Joseph Bernacki, CTV News Saskatoon





Four grad students have returned to Wanuskewin Heritage Park to help the park bring closer to World Heritage Status.

A team of hopeful future archeologists are working at the park to uncover remains of past civilizations that once called Saskatchewan home.

Through their work, employees at the park are hopeful that the discoveries made by the archaeologists will help qualify the site for the UNESCO World Heritage Status.

Katie Williams, one of those students, took interest in archaeology after working at the park and saw its impact in pop culture.

“I recently started my masters studying one of the archaeology sites here and I’m looking at how bison and people have had a relationship through time and based on evidence that we find here of that so bison bones and everything like that,” said Williams.

Tara Janzen, development manager at the park, emphasized what the status would bring to the park based on its longstanding history in the province.

“The 6,400 year archaeological story is really the foundation of our world heritage application. One of the tasks we have ahead of us is to define how Wanuskewin is of outstanding universal value to all of humanity so it’s no small feat, but I think we have what it takes to get there.”

Janzen says attaining the status remains a long process and the work the archaeologists are doing in addition to the sacred history of the land for the Indigenous peoples of Saskatchewan are contributing towards their goal.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park was placed on Canada’s tentative list for world heritage status in December 2018. If approved, the park would become the only site in Saskatchewan with UNESCO World Heritage Status.

The park plans to add a herd of bison to the grounds starting next year.