SASKATOON -- All in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 in the Saskatoon Public Schools division are cancelled due to the province’s restrictions on gatherings.

“This decision is heartbreaking, but it is made to protect the health and well-being of our community. The safety of our students, families, and staff members is paramount,” the division said in a May 5 post on its website.

School and division staff are looking at a variety of ideas and opportunities to celebrate and graduating students and recognize their accomplishments, the division says.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support during this unprecedented disruption. We are disappointed we won't be able to gather to celebrate our graduates as a community, but we will find a way to honour their hard work and achievement.”