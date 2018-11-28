

The Saskatchewan government says it will wait to read the results of a report before making any changes to the intersection that was the site of the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

“At that corner, we have a few safety measures in place already,” Highways Minister Lori Carr said.

“But, the reason we asked for this independent report was so that we could get the information we needed to determine exactly what would be the best options. So, once we get that report back, we’ll be making some firm decisions on what we are going to do there.”

The Humboldt Broncos bus collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335 on April 6, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

The province has taken some safety measures, including decreasing the speed limit to 60 kilometres per hour since the crash.

The Saskatchewan NDP says there are more immediate solutions the government could put into place while waiting for the report.

“I think right away, they can put rumble strips in there,” NDP leader Ryan Meili said. “That’s a simple fix. If that isn’t feasible, they need to come up with some other way to really signal that that’s a dangerous intersection.”

The government hopes to have the results of the report by the end of this session.