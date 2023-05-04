Gordon Lightfoot found part of his 'characteristic sound' from Sask. guitarist

Many music fans are remembering Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot, who died on Monday. Residents in the Prince Albert, Sask. area are also remembering a talented musician who played with him.

Lightfoot’s former lead guitarist Red Shea was born and raised in Prince Albert. The two performed together from 1965-1971, and again briefly in 1975. Longtime broadcaster Jim Scarrow was his friend.

“They never ever had a falling out, Red just decided he wanted to spend more time with his family,” Scarrow said in an interview with CTV News.

He said the self-taught guitarist lived on 28th street. His real name was Laurice Milton Pouliot, but Scarrow said he always went by ‘Red’. He got his start performing with his brother Les Pouliot at school dances, according to Scarrow.

“I think they developed a lot of confidence here in the city,” Scarrow said.

He said eventually the brothers had enough courage to move to Toronto. In the late 1950s, the brothers created the Red and Les trio with bassist Bill Gibbs. Shortly after, Shea befriended Lightfoot.

Cameron McConnell is a guitarist with the band Vesti & the Vexations. He said Shea played an important role in Lightfoot’s success and influenced his sound.

“Red Shea was like the catalyst. The little extra bit that was needed to make it perfect,” He said in an interview.

He said their collaboration helped create Lightfoot’s “characteristic sound.”

“You hear it and you just know it a mile away,” McConnell said.

“It really touched everybody.”

Shea died in 2008, and Scarrow remembers him as a friendly person.

“He was always big smile.”

“You couldn’t help it but like the guy,” Scarrow said.

He says it’s a melancholy feeling knowing both musicians are dead, but he cherishes their legacy.