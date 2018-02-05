A Good Samaritan in Saskatoon helped rescue a woman and her dogs after they fell through the river ice.

The 28-year-old woman was walking her dogs Sunday afternoon near the new commuter bridge. The dogs chased some birds onto the ice, and two of them fell through the ice. When the woman tried to rescue them, she also fell through.

A bystander used a stick as an aid to get her onto the riverbank, where emergency crews attended to her. She was treated for hypothermia on the scene, and taken to hospital.

None of the dogs were injured.