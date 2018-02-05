Good Samaritan rescues woman and dogs from river
Published Monday, February 5, 2018 5:44AM CST
Last Updated Monday, February 5, 2018 8:04AM CST
A Good Samaritan in Saskatoon helped rescue a woman and her dogs after they fell through the river ice.
The 28-year-old woman was walking her dogs Sunday afternoon near the new commuter bridge. The dogs chased some birds onto the ice, and two of them fell through the ice. When the woman tried to rescue them, she also fell through.
A bystander used a stick as an aid to get her onto the riverbank, where emergency crews attended to her. She was treated for hypothermia on the scene, and taken to hospital.
None of the dogs were injured.
More Stories
- Stanley defence to give opening arguments today
- Good Samaritan rescues woman and dogs from river
- Some male MPs 'really concerned' about false harassment accusations: Gladu 3
- Hail Mary to completion: Genie Bouchard attends Super Bowl with 2017 Twitter bet winner 1
- Tom Brady, Crocodile Dundee and cheese sticks: Google reveals top Super Bowl-related trends 1
- Protest turns into celebration after Halifax's Cornwallis statue removed 1
- Interpol seeking Canadian alleged fentanyl dealer 1
- Saskatoon police investigating two shootings