SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department is warning people about water safety following a close call along the river in the Sutherland area Monday.

Just before 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to the riverbank near the Sutherland dog park for reports of a man with chest pains and shortness of breath.

The fire department said the man was in an area with steep and slippery conditions.

"As we enter these freezing and thawing sessions with the weather, then we get ice buildup, so the footing can become quite treacherous,” Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Rodger said.

Crews used a rope rescue system to get the man up the embankment.

Rodger said situations like this are common. He said the fire department’s water rescue team is called a couple times a month to investigate reports of someone or something in the water.

Rodger said it’s important for people to stick to the trails and stay away from the river.

"The depths change regularly so you can never be certain what's below the surface, and especially now that there's some ice on the river, it may appear that that ice is supportive enough for people to navigate it, especially with the flow underneath, causes some challenges,” he said.

Mike Steckhan, captain and owner of the Prairie Lily Riverboat, said he’s seen many unsafe situations over the last eight years.

"We do feel a little more responsibility for what happens out here. So we do worry about what goes on and we do try to raise everybody's awareness just on our own to try to say 'okay, let's all have fun, let's have a great time. Beautiful city, beautiful place, but watch out and be aware,’” he said.

He said that this time of year is most dangerous for river safety.

"There's a good chance you won't survive if you end up in this river, especially this time of year with these temperatures,” he said.

Steckhan said going near the river can put first responders in danger as well.

“There's some good folks at the Saskatoon Fire Department River Rescue who will likely risk their lives to come and help you even if you don't care about your own safety,” he said.

Rodger said people should also make sure pets are on leash near the river.

The man rescued Monday was treated by paramedics and is said to be in stable condition.