SASKATOON -- Many people are excited to get their golf game back in gear, but the city is asking golfers to double check their tee-times.

The City of Saskatoon says the online booking system for Wildwood, Holiday Park and Silverwood golf courses was experiencing problems.

“At the present time, the golf courses cannot confirm that all tee time reservations were received," the City said in a news release. "Golfers who did not receive a confirmation email are asked to call the golf course directly.”

The City says the booking system for the three courses opened Monday. It says it’s working to fix the problem.