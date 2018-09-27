

CTV Saskatoon





Golden West Broadcasting has issued an apology for an advertisement that appeared on its radio stations which downplayed the effect of residential schools on Canada’s indigenous peoples.

The ads questioned the truth about Canadian residential schools and go on to claim there are many myths about the school system.

Golden West radio says the ad was a one-time paid ad produced by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy that played in some of their stations.

Golden West, based in Steinbach, Manitoba, says the ad “doesn’t reflect the values of Golden West in any way. We apologize for the aired commercial and the impact it had on our listeners.”