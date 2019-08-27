

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Saskatchewan figure skater Alanna Liu after she was injured in a triple-fatal car crash that claimed the lives of her parents.

"Alanna is truly a special skater who brightens the lives of everyone around her on and off the ice," organizers Stacey Patenaude and Susan Savino said on the page.

"We have known Alanna since she started skating and she is truly a beautiful soul. She's talented, kind, generous, gifted, intelligent, and has a wonderful sense of humour. We feel privileged to have watched her grow into an incredible young lady.”

Liu represented Saskatchewan at the 2016 and 2017 national figure skating championships.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. last Tuesday on Highway 9 and Range Road 72 between the hamlet of Chinook and the village of Cereal, about 300 kilometres east of Calgary.

RCMP said seven passenger vehicles and three semi-trailer trucks were involved in the collision.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the page had raised $3,555 of its $5,000 goal.

According to McInnis and Holloway Funeral Homes, those wishing to pay respects to Enwu Liu, 54, and Yaoquin Wang, 52, can do so at Calgary Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Two trees will be planted in their memory at Fish Creek Provincial Park by the funeral home.