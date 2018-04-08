GoFundMe page for Humboldt bus crash victims surpasses $3 million
People gather at a memorial set up on the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask. on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened when a tractor-trailer collided with a hockey team bus at a Saskatchewan highway intersection in a horrific crash that killed 15 people, including players and the coach of the Humboldt Broncos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 9:53AM CST
A GoFundMe page set up for victims of the Humboldt bus crash on Friday night has surpassed $3 million.
The page was started by Sylvie Kellington, a Humboldt resident. The page is raising money to help players and families impacted by the crash.
Kellington says she is working with the staff at GoFundMe and the Humboldt Broncos to make a plan for the best way to distribute the money raised through the page.
The page now has a fundraising goal of $4 million.