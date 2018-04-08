

CTV Saskatoon





A GoFundMe page set up for victims of the Humboldt bus crash on Friday night has surpassed $3 million.

The page was started by Sylvie Kellington, a Humboldt resident. The page is raising money to help players and families impacted by the crash.

Kellington says she is working with the staff at GoFundMe and the Humboldt Broncos to make a plan for the best way to distribute the money raised through the page.

The page now has a fundraising goal of $4 million.