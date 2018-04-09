

The GoFundMe page for victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has raised more than $5 million.

The page was started on Friday night by Humboldt resident Sylvie Kellington. All funds will go towards the families impacted by the crash.

On Sunday, Broncos President Kevin Garinger said the team is overwhelmed by the support.

Fifteen people were killed and 14 were injured in the crash.